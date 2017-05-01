‘I got two clips!’ Mom pulls gun on barber when son’s haircut takes too long

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police are looking for a woman seen on surveillance video whipping out a pistol and pointing it at people inside her son’s barber shop.

The incident happened on April 14 at The AllState Barber College on Lorain Avenue near West 26th Street.

A witness said the woman was upset with how long it was taking for one of the student barbers to cut her 7-year-old son’s hair.

After a brief disagreement, she grabbed her purse and flashed a black Glock 9 mm pistol and said, “I got two clips. I’ll pop you.”

“For a $6 haircut? You’re doing all this?” barber college instructor Marilyn Medina said, “I was afraid. You never know the intention she had, if she was really going to shoot, if she was really going to do something.”

Police still don’t know who the woman is and they’re asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police. If captured, the woman is expected to face an aggravated menacing charge.