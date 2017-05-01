Paramedic shot in Dallas; police ‘pinned down’ by gunfire

DALLAS — A paramedic shot in Dallas on Monday is in critical condition, city officials said.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. local time in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy, the city said. Dozens of police vehicles are swarming the residential neighborhood near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that a member of Dallas Fire Rescue had been shot. The paramedic was taken to a hospital and was undergoing surgery as of 1 p.m., the city said.

Police said a spokesperson was on their way to the scene, though no other details were immediately released.

@DallasFireRes_q confirming 1 paramedic shot while responding to a call. No detail at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with all impacted. — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 1, 2017

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017