‘Blast The Sugar Out’ with these tips

Dr. Ian Smith, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling SHRED diet books, is taking on our addiction to sugar. In the United States, an estimated 29.1 million people have diabetes, and an astounding 86 million people are pre-diabetic—on the verge of true diabetes--while the numbers have been increasing each year. The average American consumes 156 pounds of sugar each year, which is equivalent to 31 five-pound bags that you purchase at the grocery store. Nearly 66 pounds of each American’s consumption comes in the form of added sugars.

· Habits—each week, break one bad habit, add one good habit, and improve one habit

· Schedule—consistent meal timing is key to keeping blood sugar levels stable

· Meal, Drink, and Snack choices—Structured meal plans and more than 50 easy recipes

· Exercise—important for any weight loss program, but critical for diabetics

· Maintenance-- developing a lifestyle that includes wise nutritional choices along with regular, enjoyable exercise

BEFORE & AFTER SUCCESS STORIES:

http://www.doctoriansmith.com/success-stories/

BLAST THE SUGAR OUT! is designed to help those who are pre-diabetic, diabetic, or anyone who simply wants to reduce sugar consumption and lose weight. This five-week plan has been built with three major tenets in mind: simple, affordable, and effective. Each week is composed of daily meal plans that are straightforward and laid out in a way that gives you flexibility, with choices to accommodate food/drink preferences as well as convenience factors, such as what may be readily available to eat and what is most affordable for those on a budget. You don’t have to eat “diabetic” food to lower your blood sugars and get healthy. Dr. Ian’s new plan uses regular, tasty food that can be found in any grocery store so that there’s no need to do special shopping or cook separate meals. The entire family can eat these healthy, convenient foods and benefit from all of their nutritional power.