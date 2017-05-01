BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

1 dead, several injured in University of Texas stabbings: authorities

Posted 3:51 PM, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07PM, May 1, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.

Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Gregory Gym just before 2 p.m. to the report of multiple stabbings.

The three people who survived the stabbing sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted.

There is no longer a threat to campus.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.