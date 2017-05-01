1 dead, several injured in University of Texas stabbings: authorities

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.

Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Gregory Gym just before 2 p.m. to the report of multiple stabbings.

The three people who survived the stabbing sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted.

There is no longer a threat to campus.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017