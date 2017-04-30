2 people beat, rob 51-year-old man in Bronx apartment lobby

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for two men who beat and robbed a 51-year-old man in a Bronx apartment building, NYPD officials said Sunday.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the culprits following the man into the Morris Avenue apartment building on April 4 around 12:30 pm.

The culprits threw the victim to the lobby floor, police said. They punched and kicked him before they stole his gym beg and ran out of the apartment building. The victim’s face was injured during the attack, police said. He was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the two attackers. Police described the first culprit as being about 25 years old. He’s about 5 foot 10 inches and 190 pounds with a dark complexion, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black Mercedes Benz baseball hat, a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The second culprit is also about 25 years old. He’s about 5 foot 10 inches and 180 pounds with a light complexion and close cut hair. The man was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).