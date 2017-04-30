Trump’s first 100 days: A News Closeup analysis

President Donald Trump made a lot of promises during his campaign for the White House.

Despite a low rating in the polls, the president has boasted that he’s accomplished more in his first 100 days in office than any other president. But he has failed to achieve much in Congress, focusing mostly on signing executive orders to roll back Obama era policies.

News Closeup host Marvin Scott and his panel of experts tackle Trump’s first 100 days in office… his accomplishments, his failures and what lies ahead.​