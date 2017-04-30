Spiderman mask Bronx bank robber wanted by FBI

FORDHAM, the Bronx — This Spiderman mask-wearing bank robber is a menace.

A man donning a Spiderman mask held up a Bronx HSBC bank, the FBI said Saturday. He walked into the East Fordham Road bank on April 25 and threatened a teller with what he was was a bomb.

The man showed the teller a box and said a bomb was inside, FBI officials said. Surveillance video shows the man zipping up the mask to fully cover his face. He demanded money and fled with the cash around 12:50 p.m.

The man was also wearing a black coat and black sneakers with his mask, an FBI spokesperson said. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about the robber or robbery is asked to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000. They can also submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).