Several people shot at San Diego apartment complex; gunman no longer a threat

SAN DIEGO –– Several people were shot an apartment complex in San Diego Sunday, police say, but the shooter is not longer a threat.

The San Diego Police Department on Twitter said there were multiple victims in a shooting at 900 Judicial in University City. The suspect was also shot and there is “no further threat,” according to police.

No word on the status of the victims.

Witnesses are being told to remain on the scene. Police ask to “shelter in place.”

A witness told WPIX-affiliate Fox 5 San Diego he saw at least five of the victims wounded in the shooting and gave a chilling description of the gunman.

“We looked at the pool area where the shooter was sitting there with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other,” a witness told FOX 5. “The suspect looked pretty relaxed, pretty relaxed.”

The witness said he saw officers approach the pool area. The gunman started shoot at them but police shot back.

No further details were given.

