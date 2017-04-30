Mayor de Blasio takes ceremonial first ride on city ferry, service set to begin Monday

ROCKAWAYS, Queens –– The first city ferry service to hit the water begins Monday morning and commuters will be able to ride it from the Rockaways to Manhattan.

On Sunday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio kicked off Urban Journey’s inaugural ride with people from Queens who have been waiting for this for a long time following the damage from Superstorm Sandy. The Rockaways route connects to the Brooklyn Army Terminal and Wall Street and beginning Monday, New Yorkers will be able to use it seven days a week, all-year round.

The Mayor surrounded by Queens leaders and ferry advocates, says this is the first phase in having citywide ferry service throughout the five boroughs.

Eileen Falcone, who lives in the Rockaways, says the ferry service brings her “mixed emotions” and she’s been “waiting a long time” for it.

“Looking forward to all business coming to the Rockaways,” said Joe Hartigan, former FDNY Lt. and ferry advocate said.

The ferry holds about 150 people and it costs $2.75 per ride, the same amount it costs you to take the subway. All boats are equipped with Wi-Fi, snacks, surfboard racks and space for your bike.

Ferry service begins Monday morning at 5:30 a.m. For the full schedule, visit this link.