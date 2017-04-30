Man attacked with meat cleaver during terrifying Queens home invasion: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, Queens –– A man received about a hundred stitches after he was slashed to the face and hands with a meat cleaver during a terrifying home invasion inside his Queens home last weekend, sources said.

The NYPD says two men, ages 59 and 62, were robbed in their home in St. Albans, Queens by three men on April 23.

Police sources say the younger victim was walking into his basement apartment, placing groceries in the kitchen when he found a stranger in the room. The individual pulled out gloves as the victim asked what he was doing there and if he was looking for another man who lives in the house, according to sources. Then a second a man with a firearm appeared and forced the victim into the apartment, sources said, and demanded the victim to lay on the ground at gunpoint.

The man with the gloves took the victim's cellphone and tied him up, sources said. The victim managed to free himself and got into a struggle with the armed man, somehow wrestling the gun away.

While trying to escape, the 59-year-old man was slashed to his face and hands with a meat cleaver, police said. He ran upstairs and was confronted by third man who was equipped with knives. The victim successfully escaped the home and saw a neighbor who then called 911.

The trio of robbers then left the house.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he received 100 stitches to the face and hands, sources said. His right thumb also had to be reattached.

Police say a 62-year-old man's apartment was broken into.

Police described one of the attackers to be between 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, holding a cleaver. Another culprit appeared to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with salt and pepper hair, he was wearing a white or gray T-shirt, holding a black firearm. The third attacker, in his late 30s, was wearing black sunglasses, a black leather baseball hat and spoke with a West Indian accent.

Cops released surveillance video showing the third man walking by a nearby T-Mobile store.

Cops released surveillance video showing the third man walking by a nearby T-Mobile store.