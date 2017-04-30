Man hit by 1 train on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was hit by a 1 train on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon, NYPD officials said.

The man was hit around 1:50 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in cardiac arrest with serious injuries.

No identifying information is available.

It is not yet clear how the man was hit by the train.

The southbound 1 train is being delayed while police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.