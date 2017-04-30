Cops seek man in robbery of Bronx delivery man inside elevator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGWOOD, The Bronx –– Police are looking for a man wanted in the robbery of a delivery man inside a Bronx elevator last week.

Cops say the robbery happened on 775 Fox St. on April 22 around 9:05 p.m.

Once delivery man was inside the building's elevator, two men entered when it stopped on the fifth floor, police said. One of the men displayed a knife and the second pushed the victim up against the wall of the elevator and went through his pockets, according to police.

The men then ran off with $80 and the food, but cops arrested Jaimel Foggie, 53, less than an hour after the robbery. He was charged with robbery and assault.

The remaining thief is described by police as 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red, black and white hooded jacket, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).