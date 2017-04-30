Competition to name April the giraffe’s baby ends Sunday night

HARPURSVILLE, NY — April the giraffe’s baby calf will soon have a name.

There are just hours left in the naming competition run by Animal Adventure Park. Giraffe fans have until just 6 p.m. to vote on the baby’s name. The zoo announced the top 10 most popular name choices. Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Allysa’s Choice Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

Each vote costs $1. A portion of the funds raised will go to an organization that protects African wildlife and empowers women.

April and Oliver’s calf was born just over two weeks ago. The zookeepers say he is thriving and growing. He was 5 feet 9 inches tall at birth. Newborn giraffes usually stand about 6 feet tall. He’ll be about three times as tall and weigh thousands of pounds once he finishes growing.

About 1.25 million people watched April, 15, give birth to her calf. She’ll wean the calf over the next six to 10 months. The baby won’t be at Animal Adventure Park long term; he’ll be sent to another zoo to prevent “incestuous mating.”