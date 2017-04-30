4 break into man’s Manhattan apartment, pistol whip him

TWO BRIDGES, Manhattan — Four men forced their way into a man’s Manhattan apartment at gunpoint early Sunday, police said.

The group of men knocked on the 47-year-old victim’s door around 3:15 a.m., police said. When the victim opened the door, one of the men threatened him with a black gun.

They pistol-whipped the man in the forehead and forced him to the floor of the apartment, police said. The group of men stole a MacBook Air and other electronics from the apartment before fleeing in an unknown direction.

All four of the culprits were wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts and masks, an NYPD spokesperson said. No arrests have been made.

The victim suffered a laceration to the forehead and was treated at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).