Where to watch the 2017 White House correspondents’ dinner online and on TV

WASHINGTON — Journalists and celebrities have gathered the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

President Trump is skipping the event. He is the first president to miss the dinner since President Reagan in 1981, who was recovering from being shot in an assassination attempt.

Many decided to forgo the event in protest of Trump’s treatment of the media before Trump decided he would not attend. Vanity Fair and Bloomberg, which usually co-host an exclusive, star-studded after-party, have canceled that gala, while The New Yorker canceled its pre-party, which would have happened Friday.

When does it start and when does it end?

The awards and speeches kick off at 9:30 p.m., and everything wraps at approximately 11 p.m.

Where can I watch it?

C-SPAN’s coverage will start at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch the whole thing on C-SPAN’s live stream on YouTube.

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC will air portions of the dinner throughout the night.

The dinner has attracted national attention for attracting A-list celebrities, but the original purpose has been to raise money for journalism scholarships. With Trump and many celebrities skipping this year’s event, many media companies — including CNN — decided that instead of inviting celebrities as guests this year, journalism students would be their guests instead.

The White House Correspondents Association also tapped “Daily Show” comedian Hasan Minhaj — who harshly criticized Trump at the Radio and Television correspondents’ dinner last year — to perform Saturday. Speaking at the event will be Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who were Washington Post reporters when they famously broke the Watergate story that brought down President Richard Nixon.

The last time Trump attended the dinner was in 2011, when he was a New York real estate mogul and reality-TV star who had just jumped into politics by getting involved in the “birther” movement, calling for President Barack Obama to release his birth certificate. Trump ended up being the butt of the jokes that night from comedian Seth Meyers and Obama himself.

Trump’s rally Saturday is taking place in a state that no Republican had won in a general election since George H. W. Bush in 1988. Trump will attempt to remind those who sent him to the White House that he has indeed kept his campaign-trail promises, despite evidence to the contrary.

Hours before the dinner, Trump tweeted that the “FAKE media” failed to trumpet his accomplishments. But Trump enters his 100th day without having passed any major legislation and with the lowest approval rating of any president during this time period.

Still, a recent poll by ABC News and The Washington Post showed him retaining support among his base, with 96% of people who said they voted for him saying they would do so again. Trump, who already announced his plan to run for re-election, has raised tens of millions of dollars before he marked his 100th day in the White House.