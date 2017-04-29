Trump says he’s avoided NYC because it’s expensive for US

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he hasn’t returned to his New York City home because “going back is very expensive for the country.”

Trump tells Fox News in an interview Friday that he feels “guilty” when he returns to Trump Tower because authorities close surrounding streets and “I hate to see the New Yorkers with streets closed.” He says he goes to his clubs instead because they have “hundreds of acres” and streets stay open.

But Trump says he’s always accused of “having fun” or playing golf at his clubs; he says he’s always working.

The White House rarely acknowledges when Trump plays golf. Photos on social media sites are often the only clue that Trump has hit the links.

Trump is scheduled to visit New York City on Thursday.