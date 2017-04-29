BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Shannen Doherty in remission after breast cancer battle

Posted 9:40 PM, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:55PM, April 29, 2017

Shannen Doherty announced that she is in remission after a scary battle with breast cancer.

The 46-year-old “90210” actress shared her news on Instagram.

She posted that it was good news but said the next five years are crucial because of possible reoccurrence.