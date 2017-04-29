Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Staten Island

STAEN ISLAND — A man died when the motorcycle he was riding struck the back of a vehicle in Staten Island Saturday evening.

Police responded to the collision around 7:30 p.m. at Clove Road and Bard Avenue.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head. He was transported to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died.

An investigation revealed that he was heading westbound on Clove Road and struck a four door sedan that was making a left onto Bard Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.