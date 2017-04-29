Man sought in deadly stabbing outside Upper West Side restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan –– Cops released video Friday of a man who they believe fatally stabbed a 24-year-old man outside a popular Upper West Side restaurant the previous night.

The new video shows the alleged killer wearing what appears to be a V-neck T-shirt, walking on a dimly lit street around the time of the killing of 24-year-old Special Anthony Stewart around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

About 15 minutes later, officers responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed in front of La Nueva Victoria restaurant on Broadway. When cops arrived they found Stewart with stab wounds to the torso, police said. EMS took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim got into a fight with a man in front of the restaurant when at some point the individual took out a knife and stabbed him.

George Wheaton, 33, who lives nearby saw the aftermath of the stabbing.

"A lady saying 'stay on the ground, stay on the ground' [to the victim]," Wheaton said. "The guy was laid out on the ground. He was bleeding heavily from his body. It was very unfortunate, you don't see that happening over here too often."

Wheaton said several customers who witnessed the stabbing outside the venue, came rushing out to try and identify the suspect to police.

"It's a very popular restaurant," he said. "People came out saw what was happening described the [suspect.]"

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.