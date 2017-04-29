Fidget spinners, cubes are helping kids (and adults) with ADHD, anxiety

The newest toy craze picking up in stores nationwide may actually bring health benefits to whomever uses it.

Fidget spinners and cubes are selling out in stores across the country because it supposedly helps children and adults to focus. Manufacturers say it especially helps those who have ADHD, autism, anxiety-related issues, smoking and more.

Toy expert and mother Dani Liberman told PIX11 Morning News about the trend.

“You can use the fidget spinners for ADHD or just fidgeting in general,” Liberman said. “You tap your foot all day long, you play with your hair. Kids need something to do, adults need something to do. Right now, spinners and cubes are something to be occupied by.”

The low-cost fidget devices provide an energy release and can increase calm and attention.

The items, which come in variety of colors and materials, can be bought anywhere from $5 and up. Due in heightened interest in the spinning toys, purchasing them online is a safer bet than your local shop.