3-year-old child killed in collision with sanitation truck in the Bronx

THE BRONX – Authorities say a child was killed and three people were hurt in a multi-vehicle collision involving a sanitation truck early Saturday.

It happened on 380 Bruckner Blvd. around 10 a.m., police said.

The NYPD says a vehicle with three adults and 3-year-old child inside were heading northbound on Bruckner Blvd. when the driver tried to avoid a pothole in the street, swerving into another lane. A garbage truck then rear ended the vehicle, police said.

The four victims were taken to a hospital. Once of the victims, the child, was pronounced dead. Two women, 37 and 52, and a man were also injured in the crash.

Police say the child was in a car seat before the fatal collision.

The driver of the sanitation truck remained on the scene.

