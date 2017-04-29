× 2 bodies discovered miles apart in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Authorities discovered two bodies in different locations within three miles of each other in Jersey City overnight, officials said Saturday.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Twitter one of the bodies was found in a car with apparent gun shot wounds at Jersey Avenue and Grand Street. The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center.

The other corpse was found less than three miles away on Reservoir Avenue and Lineau Place, Suarez said.

Homicide investigators remain on both scenes. No word if both deaths are related.

