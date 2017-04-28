The Hooked Generation: Inside the Opioid Crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A class of drugs called opioids are killing Americans at an alarming rate. In NYC, more than 1,000 people fatally overdosed in 2016, the highest number on record.

Our reporters are taking a hard look at this national epidemic that’s having a devastating impact in our area in a PIX11 News Special Report: “The Hooked Generation.” Ride along with our team as we bring you the latest on this public health emergency.