‘She stole my heroin’: Man arrested after calling 911 to request K-9 unit’s help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested after calling police for help getting back his stolen goods, which turned out to be heroin, authorities said.

WEWS-TV obtained a recording of the 911 call, which Bath Township Police Chief Mike McNeely called "one of the most bizarre" he's heard in 41 years on the job.

Police say 20-year-old Joseph Murphy told the dispatcher his girlfriend stole his heroin, and that he needed a police dog. Police released the call, which was made in January, this week:

Dispatcher: what's going on there?

Caller: I'm trying to stop her from leaving.

Dispatcher: Okay, well what, why are you trying to? What happened?

Caller: She stole heroin from me.

Officers' body camera footage told a different story. Murphy said his girlfriend took money from him; police said he later pulled out a substance from his pants and was taken into custody.

Pending lab tests from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Murphy could face a charge of felony drug possession, according to WEWS.

Murphy, who was released after being fingerprinted, was again arrested on April 16 after police said he was involved in a crash while driving drunk.

The station reports that Murphy made the national news New Year's Day earlier this year after he allegedly urinated on a Florida trooper's leg while being arrested at a Disney property near Orlando.