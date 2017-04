NEW YORK — An officer with the NYC Department of Corrections was arrested after police say he molested his young female relative.

Juan Tirado, 40, is charged with course of sexual conduct against a child, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.

Police sources tell PIX11 the abuse happened from 2012-2015.

Tirado was arrested after the victim came forward.

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report.