× North Korea fires missile that lands in Sea of Japan: U.S. official

North Korea on Saturday launched a missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, a U.S. official said.

The missile probably was a medium-range ballistic missile called a KN-17, the US official said.

The missile was launched from Pukchang airfield and flew for about 30 to 40 kilometers before landing in the water off the Korean Peninsula, the official said.