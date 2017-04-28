North Korea fires missile that lands in Sea of Japan: U.S. official

An unidentified rocket is displayed during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on April 15 saluted as ranks of goose-stepping soldiers followed by tanks and other military hardware paraded in Pyongyang for a show of strength with tensions mounting over his nuclear ambitions. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
North Korea on Saturday launched a missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, a U.S. official said.
The missile probably was a medium-range ballistic missile called a KN-17, the US official said.
The missile was launched from Pukchang airfield and flew for about 30 to 40 kilometers before landing in the water off the Korean Peninsula, the official said.