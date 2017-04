Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fran Drescher, best known for her role as Nanny Fine on the hit sitcom "The Nanny," took a stroll down memory lane to discuss her memorable character's style. The multi-hyphenate entertainer also talked about her fight against cancer and her upcoming cruise to highlight the importance of cancer prevention.

Fran Drescher's Cabaret Cruise takes place Monday June 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.

For ticket information visit http://www.cancerschmancer.org/cruise-2017