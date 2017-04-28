NJ flower shop owner accused of stealing flowers from cemetery for months

PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. –– A flower shop owner was arrested for stealing flowers from a cemetery for months, police said Friday.

Pequannock Township police received multiple reports of flowers, plants and other items being stolen from graves at the First Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompon Plains over the past several months, authorities said. Detectives initiated an investigation which included replacing two of the missing plants in front an ash columbarium and installing surveillance cameras on April 21. Two days after, property managers of the cemetery contacted detective to report the plants were missing.

From there, investigators viewed stills from the surveillance cameras and saw a woman approach the location in a silver minivan, exited it and removed the plants. While discussing the case with nearby Riverdale Police Department, officers were able to identify the suspect as Lynda S. Wingate, 59. They said she was a former police dispatcher and current flower shop owner from their town.

Wingate was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property, police. She has a pending appearance in municipal court.