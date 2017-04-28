Arizona father punishes 11-year-old with taser for not doing homework

GOODYEAR, Ariz. –– An Arizona man was charged with child abuse after he allegedly tasered his 11-year-old son multiple times over the last year, police said.

Daryl Ingram, 49, was taken into custody when school staff noticed “numerous spot-like abrasions” on his child’s right shoulder on April 21, according to a police report obtained by ABC 15.

The victim told police that his dad uses his taser when he doesn’t do his homework. He said it happened several times over the past year.

Additionally, his father would give the boy the choice of being “whooped” 40 times or having the Taser used on him, and he chose the taser.

After Ingram was arrested, he said there was no stun gun or taser, but instead it was just a phone app. He later confessed to owning it when police found it.

Ingram spoke to ABC 15, telling the TV station the low-voltage stun gun wasn’t intended for discipline, rather a scare tactic.

He also said the taser was a “toy compared to what police use” and if boy continued his path, “this is something that is going to be used on you.”

The boy was removed from Ingram’s home and is now living with his mother.