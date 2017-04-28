24-year-old stabbed to death on Upper West Side street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death on an Upper West Side street late Thursday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed in front of La Nueva Victoria restaurant on Broadway before 11 p.m. When cops arrived they found a 24-year-old, later identified as Special Anthony Stewart, with stab wounds to the torso, police said.

EMS took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim got into a fight with his killer in front of the restaurant when at some point the individual took out a knife and stabbed him.

There are no arrests at this time. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.