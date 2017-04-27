× Toddler found dead in ‘deplorable’ conditions of Illinois squatter house: Police

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Police are calling the death of a 1-year-old found in an Illinois house full of alleged squatters “suspicious.”

Semaj Crosby, 1, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon in the southwest suburbs of Chicago. Her relatives said she had been playing near her home when she vanished.

According to WGN, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been investigating the girl’s mother, Sheri Gordon, for allegations of neglect.

Just hours before Crosby went missing, a caseworker visited her home but claimed there was nothing there that would endanger her.

The FBI was given consent to search the home early Thursday morning and found the toddler’s body.

WGN reports the home was in “deplorable condition” with anywhere between five and 15 people living on and off in there. They were described by Gordon’s lawyer as squatters.

Police say the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy Thursday. Officials are treating it as a suspicious death.

No charges have been filed.