The Hooked Generation: Resources to fight opioid addiction

It’s a deadly plague that’s fueled by greed. A class of drugs called opioids (painkillers, heroin, fentanyl) are killing Americans — young and old — at an alarming rate.

Since 1997, overdose deaths are up 900 percent. More than 50,000 Americans died from an overdose in 2017 alone.

And in New York City, more than one thousand people fatally overdosed in 2016, the highest number on record. Approximately 90 percent of these fatal overdoses involved the opioids heroin or fentanyl. The crisis is far-reaching, from cities to the suburbs, and can affect everyone fromwhite collar professionals, blue-collar workers and, tragically, teenagers, in its grip. Tamsen Fadal and PIX11 News reporters Mary Murphy, Dan Mannarino and Kirstin Cole took a hard look at this national epidemic in a PIX11 News Special Report: “The Hooked Generation.” Ride along with our team on the front lines of this public health emergency, with paramedics, police, and then, step into the homes where parents are in deep anguish over the loss of their children, or the continued drug struggles of their kids. Join us Friday, April 28, at 10:30 p.m. for our PIX11 News Special Report.

Resources for getting help with opioid addiction are also available.