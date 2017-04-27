BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Teen fatally stabbed over computer use at Queens internet cafe; man taken into custody

Posted 7:25 AM, April 27, 2017, by

FLUSHING, Queens –– Police say a teenager was stabbed to death over an argument at a Queens internet cafe.

Police say a teen was stabbed at K & D Internet Cafe in Flushing. (Google Maps)

Yangpu Fan, 19, and another customer got into a fight over computer usage at K & D Internet Cafe on Flushing’s Main Street Wednesday night, cops said. Fan was allegedly stabbed to the torso and taken to a Booth Memorial Hospital, where he died.

During the stay, hospital staff informed police officers about the stabbing.

A 51-year-old man was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene of the attack. His charges are pending, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.