Naked in a nest: Liberating art project bears it all in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — They say coming out of your shell and allowing yourself to be vulnerable is the best medicine for the mind body and soul.

And if you want to take it to another level – do it stark naked.

It’s the premise behind The Nest Project from Oregon-based artist Debbie Baxter.

Participants looking to strip away the stress from the modern world while getting in touch with their roots, do so in the buff while in a massive, makeshift nest.

“Being naked is how we came in and probably how we will also go out,” Baxter explained. “The idea behind the nest is actually going back to that womb-like place and going back to the place where you were held.”

The end result serves as art as well as therapy for those who embrace the experience.

Whether they’re coping with loss or personal trauma, each model takes away something different.

“It's liberating,” Baxter said. “It's a way to express yourself so it can be a high, you can feel like you just let something go.”

For Donna Klimkiewicz, a graphic artist from Manhattan, the experience served more as a release for her grueling day-to-day routine.

“I feel like I hold on so much to keeping it together in a way, like living in New York,” Klimkiewics told PIX11 News. “[It’s] all the things you have to do and it was just like oh I don't have to keep it together I could just lay here and be naked.”

“I think the most profound experience was watching two strangers getting together and they were from completely different worlds,” Baxter recalled. “I watched them just let go and just hold each other in this test and it was very moving.”

The Nest Project is happening now thru Sunday at the Wyckoff Bond Community Garden in Boehum Hill. If you're thinking about going down – and stripping down – starting April 27 you can reserve time in the nest by visiting the artist’s website at or drop by for a first come, first serve session all day Saturday, April 29, noon - 6 p.m.