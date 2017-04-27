LI family pushing autism advocacy all over the world

April is Autism Awareness month and PIX11 is highlighting one of NY's very own families who is taking autism advocacy all over the world. The Morgans from Long Island have autistic teenage son and they are fighting to make the streets safer, not only for him but for anyone on the autism spectrum.
