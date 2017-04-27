× Funeral on Thursday for fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley

BETHPAGE, N.Y. –– Family man, firefighter and beloved band mate William Tolley sacrificed it all.

The 42-year-old died in the line of duty last Thursday after fighting a fire in Queens.

“He now joins that list of heroes produced in our history,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Only a month after the Department lost FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, the same somber pomp and circumstance will play out on Long Island Thursday morning. It’s where Billy Tolley lived with his wife and their 8-year-old daughter, Bella.

“Bella and I and our entire family are trying to get through this together and we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Marie Tolley said.

They stood bravely at his firehouse earlier this week, as the Tunnels to Tower foundation announced it would pay off his family’s mortgage. The non-profit founded after 9/11 helps families of fallen first responders – many of whom rushed to Lower Manhattan just like Tolley after the city’s darkest day.

Aside from his heroism, he helped start a popular heavy metal band with his friend.

“Half of my soul or whatever has been torn and I can’t fathom it,” said Chris Pervelis, co-founding member of Internal Bleeding.

No one who know him can.

“He had something to offer,” Captain Rich Blasi said. “We’re at a loss for Billy.”