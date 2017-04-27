Child seriously injured after planter falls on them in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — A child was seriously injured after a planter fell off a Brooklyn house and landed on them Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2224 Ryder St. in the Marine Park section of the borough around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the planter fell approximately 6 to 8 feet onto the child.

They were rushed to Coney Island Hospital in serious condition.

The age and gender of the child were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.