Chef Marcus Samuelsson shows PIX11 how to cook with tea

Chef Marcus Samuelsson, co-owner of the Red Rooster in Harlem, is working with Pure Leaf Tea House Collection to highlight craftsmanship and define the taste experience through four elements – aesthetic, fragrance, temperature and texture. As part of that, Pure Leaf Tea House Collection is hosting an exquisite dining experience, expertly crafted by Marcus, for 50 lucky New Yorkers on April 29.

Samuelsson stopped by PIX11 Morning News to cook up some dishes and drinks with surprise ingredients, like the tea.

Roasted Chicken, Potato Dumplings, Blackberry Lacquer, Sage Butter (4 servings)

Ingredients: For the Chicken: 4 chicken breasts 1 oz extra virgin olive oil For the Lacquer: 12 oz blackberry, cut in quarters ½ cup balsamic vinegar 1 teaspoon brown sugar ½ vanilla bean 1 cinnamon stick 3 oz Pure Leaf® Tea House Collection™ Wild Blackberry & Sage Flavor Iced Tea For the Dumplings: 4 sage leaves 1 stick of butter 2 lbs Idaho potatoes 2 ¼ cups all purpose flour 3 whole eggs ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil salt and pepper

Method: FOR THE CHICKEN:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Season the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. In a large sauté pan over medium heat, allow the oil to gently warm. Add the chicken and cook until browned on both sides but not cooked all the way through.

3. Bake for 10-12 minutes in the oven until internal temperature is 165 degrees. FOR THE GLAZE:1. Add all the ingredients to a sauce plan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, for about 7-10 minutes until jammy. Be careful not to burn. FOR THE DUMPLINGS:

1. Wash the potatoes and poke holes in them with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes until fork tender.

2. Remove the potato from the skin and pass through a food mill or ricer.

3. In a stainless steel bowl, mix all of the ingredients together with the potatoes until it comes together and is no longer sticking to the bowl.

4. While the dough is still warm, roll into 1-inch wide logs and then cut into 1 each pieces.

5. Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Blanch the dumplings in the water until they float to the top.

6. Cool on a rack and in the fridge until ready to serve

7. In a small sauté pan, melt the butter. Once melted, add the sage and let the butter foam and the sage get crisp.

8. Once crisp, remove from the pan to reserve for garnish.

9. Add the cooled dumplings to the sage butter and brown on all sides, approximately 7-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. TO PLATE

1. Slice the chicken into 5 even slices. Add a tablespoon of the blackberry glaze on top. Scatter 5-7 dumplings over the chicken and crumble the crisped sage on top for garnish.



Arctic Char, Crispy Rice and Fuji Tea Broth (4 servings)

Ingredients: For the Char and Broth: 4 arctic char fillets (3 1/2 oz. each) 5 fuji apples 5 granny smith apples 1 celery stalk 2 1/2 ounces peeled ginger 2 1/2 ounces Pure Leaf ® Tea House Collection™ Fuji Apple & Ginger Flavor Iced Tea 1/2 cup water For the Crispy Rice: 4 cups of sushi rice 2 quarts of water 1 cup of rice flour 1 oz of smoked soy salt For the Turnips 1 pound of Tokyo turnips, quartered 4 cups of dashi powder (found in Japanese or Korean markets) 1/4 pound of butter

Method: INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CHAR AND BROTH

Juice all of the vegetables. Add 1 teaspoon citric acid to prevent the juice from oxidizing and Pure Leaf® Tea House Collection™ Fuji Apple & Ginger Flavor Iced Tea. Place the char in a sauté pan with water and extra virgin olive oil to cover. Steam the fish in a 300 degree oven for approximately 5-7 minutes. Fish is best served medium rare. FOR THE CRISPY RICERinse the rice four times to activate the starches.Cook in a rice cooker for 30 minutes until completely cooked (or cook in a pot according to the package’s instructions). Lay the rice on a cooling tray with parchment paper and let cool. Air dry overnight. Preheat a fryer or large pot of oil to 325 degrees. Toss the cooked rice and rice flour together to coat the rice. Fry the rice until crispy, drain on paper towels. Toss with the soy salt and reserve. FOR THE TURNIPS

Bring the dashi powder to a boil, following the instructions on the package, in a wide saucepan and reduce until you have only 1 cup. Add the butter and the washed turnips. Let simmer until the turnips are cooked and well glazed,approximately 7-8 minutes.



Fuji Mule (1 serving)

Ingredients: 1oz Vodka ¼ oz Apple Liquer 1 oz Lemon Juice ½ oz Agave Syrup 1 oz Ginger Beer 2 oz Pure Leaf® Tea House Collection™ Fuji Apple & Ginger Flavor Iced Tea 5 Slices of Cucumber Nutmeg

Muddle 2 cucumber slides. Combine the muddled cucumber with vodka, apple liqueur, lemon juice, agave syrup, ginger beer and Pure Leaf® Tea House Collection™ Fuji Apple & Ginger Flavor Iced Tea. Pour over ice in a copper cup. Garnish with 3 thin slices of cucumber and grate nutmeg on top.

Wild Bramble (1 serving)

Ingredients: 1 oz Gin ¼ oz Raspberry Liqueur 1 oz Lime Juice 3/4 Simple Syrup 5 Mint Leaves 1 oz Pure Leaf® Tea House Collection™ Wild Blackberry & Sage Flavor Iced Tea

Combine gin, raspberry liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, and Pure Leaf® Tea House Collection™ Wild Blackberry & Sage Flavor Iced Tea in a shaker. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a mint leaf. The mint leaf should float in the finished cocktail.

