1 dead, 3 injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, N.J. — One person is dead and three people injured after shots rang out on a busy Newark street Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near 1134 S Orange Ave. in Newark around 8 p.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed one fatality and three injuries in the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if police have a suspect.

There is an active police presence in the area.

Police have closed off a portion of the road as they investigate.

