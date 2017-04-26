BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Rev. Al Sharpton talks meeting with AG Sessions, NAN Convention beginning today

Posted 7:46 AM, April 26, 2017, by

A civil rights convention is kicking off Wednesday in midtown.

For the next three days elected officials and faith leaders will join grassroots organizers for the 26th Annual National Action Network Convention titled “Everything Is At Stake.”

Rev. Al Sharpton joined us on the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the event and his meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Registration: http://nationalactionnetwork.net/convention-2017/#register

Schedule: http://nationalactionnetwork.net/convention-2017/#schedule