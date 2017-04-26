Rev. Al Sharpton talks meeting with AG Sessions, NAN Convention beginning today

A civil rights convention is kicking off Wednesday in midtown.

For the next three days elected officials and faith leaders will join grassroots organizers for the 26th Annual National Action Network Convention titled “Everything Is At Stake.”

Rev. Al Sharpton joined us on the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the event and his meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Registration: http://nationalactionnetwork.net/convention-2017/#register

Schedule: http://nationalactionnetwork.net/convention-2017/#schedule