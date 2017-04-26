Newark detectives shoot armed man during robbery investigation, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. –– Officials say two Newark detectives shot a man armed with a gun during an investigation Tuesday night.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Wednesday the detectives were in the area of South Orange Avenue, investigating shootings and robberies when they approached a man’s vehicle.

They then saw one of the men inside the car armed with a gun. A detective fired his gun, striking the man, according to Ambrose. It is unknown how many times the man was shot.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office continues its investigation.