National Pretzel Day freebies: here’s where you can get deals

NEW YORK — National Pretzel Day is here.

The best way to celebrate is obviously with a free or discounted treat. Here are all of the best places to get deals on pretzels:

Auntie Anne’s – Download Auntie Anne’s app – the My Pretzel Perks app – and head over the the closest Auntie Anne’s location. Hungry snackers can head in to stores and choose a pretzel in the flavor of their choice. The app will also score you a free pretzel on your birthday.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels – Ben’s is giving out pretzels in exchange for a $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF). The fund supports the families of military personnel who died in service. It also helps severely wounded military personnel and veterans. The free pretzel promotion will be available from 1 – 7 p.m. at participating locations.

Philly Pretzel Factory – Philly Pretzel Factory is giving away snacks without a donation or download of any kind. Head into one of their locations to pick up a salty treat.

Pretzelmaker – Soft pretzels at Pretzelmaker are just 26 cents on Wednesday at Pretzelmaker at participating locations. Get the full list of locations here.