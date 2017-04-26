Water main break causing ‘significant’ traffic delays entering, leaving JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens – A water main break is causing “significant’ traffic issues entering John F. Kennedy Airport Wednesday morning.

Crews are still working to repair the water main break that occurred before 2 a.m. A Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said Wednesday a section of the Van Wyck Expressway leading into the airport is closed and all traffic is being funneled into the JFK Expressway.

“There are significant traffic delays,” Coleman said. “We are urging travelers to make AirTrain and to leave lots of extra time if they need to drive.

Additionally, PIX11’s Traffic Center says there are heavy delays reaching the terminals and on the Belt Parkway in the area.

Travelers and commuters alike should allow additional travel time to go to JFK.

Q3 buses are running with delays in both directions, due to the water main break.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.