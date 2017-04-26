Chipotle warns of credit breach at restaurants

NEW YORK — Chipotle warned this week that the company’s card security system was likely breached, potentially compromising customers’ security.

Unauthorized activity had been detected on the network that supports Chipotle’s payment systems in restaurants. The company said on Tuesday it has taken steps to resecure their network and believe those steps have successfully stopped any more unauthorized activity.

Still, the company is reviewing card transactions at restaurants from March 27 through April 18, but did not offer many additional details about the breach.

“Because our investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation,” Chipotle said in a statement.

A Chipotle representative told the Associated Press the company has notified card networks, which notifies issuing banks, which in turn notifies customers.

Customers who used a card at any Chipotle restaurant during that time are urged to “closely monitor” their bank statements and be vigilant for fraudulent or unauthoritized charges. If a customer sees such a charge, they should immediately call their bank.