Boy, 11, who vanished in Manhattan was last seen at school

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — The public’s help is needed to bring home safely an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Manhattan this week, police said.

Marcos Campello was last seen about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at the School for the Future on East 22nd Street near Lexington Avenue, police said.

Campello, who lives in Murray Hill, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 130 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, white pants, black and white Jordan sneakers and a dark blue backpack.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.