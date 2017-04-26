Amtrak to announce maintenance schedule and impact on service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Amtrak executives are advising riders that delays will become more regular as maintenance plans are put in place.

At the monthly MTA Board meeting held Wednesday morning, board members expressed frustration at the situation.

"I'm running out of words," said MTA board member Mitch Pally who represents and lives on Long Island.

Acting Chairman Fernando Ferrer says the agency will video conference with Amtrak executives Thursday morning.

Track closures and reconfigurations at Penn Station, the busiest in the country, are expected.

Ferrer says the MTA and LIRR will take a firm approach with Amtrak to address problems.

The MTA sent a letter to Amtrak officials when another derailment caused a nearly week-long closure earlier this month.

Riders ask for improved communication and a solution to the problems.