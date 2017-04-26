8-year-old boy walks out of Brooklyn school, found walking on train tracks

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Commuters in Brooklyn were met with a horrifying sight Tuesday afternoon.

They spotted an 8-year-old boy walking along the J train tracks around 1 p.m., police said. The boy had gone missing from his school earlier that day.

New Yorkers waiting for the train called 911, police said. The boy was rescued from the southbound tracks at the Halsey Street station before a train could come.

He was taken to Woodhull Hospital for an evaluation, police said. The boy did not have any injuries.

No identifying information is available for the 8-year-old boy. It was not immediately clear what he was doing on the train tracks.