4 sought in gang attack near Luna Park that left teen with punctured lung

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn –– Police said Tuesday they’re looking for four more males connected to a gang assault that left a 16-year-old with a punctured lung on Easter.

The NYPD released surveillance photos and clothing descriptions of the remaining attackers in the April 16 beatdown near 3025 West 12th St. in Brooklyn, near Luna Park.

One of the males was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants, police said. Another male had a tank-top, black pants and white sneakers. A third was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. A fourth was wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants and a white bandana.

Last week, police arrested six, including two minors, of at least 10 males involved in the vicious attack.

Jahcorei Lewis, 17, and Maleek Mayer, 16, were charged with gang assault, assault and unlawful assembly. Police say a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested but their information was sealed.

A 16-year-old boy was walking just outside of Luna Park on Easter Day when he got into an argument with the group, police said. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation in which the teen was thrown to the ground, kicked and punched, police said.

Sources said the victim knew some of the attackers who beat him.

The fight is being investigated as a gang assault and was recorded in a 19-second video posted to Facebook. That video has been removed.

The teen was taken to a hospital with a punctured lung and since has been discharged. The day after the attack, his sister reported it to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).