Woman struck by hammock that fell from roof in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — A woman was injured after being struck by a hammock that plummeted from a roof in Manhattan Tuesday, police say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Church Street and Park Place.

The wooden hammock blew off the roof of 110 Church St. and hit the 48-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk.

The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where she is listed in stable condition with injuries to her head, back and legs.

It is believed strong winds caused the hammock to fall.

