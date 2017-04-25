Wake honors FDNY firefighter William Tolley Tuesday, Wednesday

BETHPAGE, NY — Mourners will gather at the wake Tuesday and Wednesday honoring FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death while battling a blaze last week.

Attendees can visit Chapey & Sons Funeral home, at 20 Hicksville Rd. in Bethpage, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday will also include afternoon viewing hours from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be no parking on Hicksville Road from Hempstead Turnpike to Boundary Avenue both days from noon to 10:30 a.m., and Stewart Avenue from Hempstead Turnpike to Boundary Avenue will be closed at the same times because of the wake.

Traffic delays and detours are expected in the area.

Tolley, 42, fell from the top of a five-story building while battling a blaze sparked by unattended incense at 1615 Putnam Ave. last Thursday, according to FDNY.

An investigation into Tolley’s death is underway, including whether Ladder 135’s apparatus experienced any operational or equipment issues at the time of his fall.

The 14-year veteran is survived by his wife, 8-year-old daughter, brother and both of his parents.

Tolley’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours, located at 220 Central Ave. in Bethpage.